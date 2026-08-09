SSB organises extensive tree plantation drive under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Rangia

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 24th Battalion, Rangia, organised an extensive tree plantation programme at the Battalion Headquarters, Rangia, under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative. The programme was organised under the guidance of HK Gupta, Commandant, 24th Battalion. On this occasion, officers and personnel of the battalion planted 80 saplings.

In continuation of the initiative, ‘E’ Company, Guabari, of the 24th Battalion also organised an extensive tree plantation programme at Bogamati Picnic Spot. The programme witnessed active participation from the Brigadier, subordinate officers of the Indian Army stationed at Tamulpur, officials of the district administration, and locals. During the programme, 100 Elephant Apple saplings and 25,000 Napier grass saplings were planted.

Also Read: Assam: Improved Seeds, Litchi Saplings Distributed at Napam KVK