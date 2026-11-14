Nahira Jagadhatri Puja Marks 75 Years with Grand Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The Nahira Sarbajanin Jagadhatri Puja, organised in the Rampur mouza under Palasbari Legislative Assembly Constituency, is set to celebrate its platinum jubilee this year, marking 75 years of the annual religious festival. Preparations for the five-day celebrations, scheduled from November 15 to 19, have reached the final stage.

The celebrations will commence on November 15 with the hoisting of the religious flag at 10 am by the President of the organising committee, Prabin Goswami. This will be followed by a cultural procession to be inaugurated by noted playwright Amulya Kumar.

As part of the platinum jubilee celebrations, a commemorative souvenir will be released on November 16 by journalist Adip Kumar Phukan.

A seminar on ‘Shakti Worship in Sanatan Dharma’ will be held on November 17, coinciding with the Ashtami Puja. Besides the daily religious rituals, the five-day celebrations will feature Nagara Naam performances, Jatra performances, and various cultural programmes. The popular mobile theatre group Theatre Surjya will also stage plays for three consecutive days.