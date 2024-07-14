Nakari Residents Protest Land Acquisition for Flyover, Demand Compensation and Clarification at Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: The administrative and departmental processes for the construction of the much-expected flyover at Nakari railway crossing in North Lakhimpur town have been underway at present. The district administration has already started the process of land acquisition for the construction of the same and compensation for the damage to houses and business establishments. But the resentment is brewing among the local residents centering round the administrative list issued in connection with the land acquisition which stated that the land on both sides of the road over which the flyover will be constructed is government land. In this context, a section of the residents of Nakari submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner of Lakhimpur and appealed to her to resolve the issues within 15 days.

In the memorandum submitted to the District Commissioner, the resented residents said, “The Nakari area of Lakhimpur is known for its heritage. The Nilakantha Gohain Baruah Road which is passing through the Nakari area is also an important road as it connects Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital, Lilabari Airport etc. including many others important establishments. A flyover will be constructed at Nakari railway crossing on this road which will touch the Ward No. 1, Ward No. 2 and Ward No. 3 located at Nakari. We have hailed the decision taken for the construction of the flyover as it will mitigate traffic problems and especially the sufferings of patients going to the medical colleges, although the alternative route is already accessible through the bypass and Barimuri village. We hope that the Nakari flyover will become an asset of Lakhimpur. We will always cooperate in development.”

“However, as residents of Nakari, we have some objections regarding the land to be acquired for the construction of the flyover. The administration has already taken steps to acquire about 11 bighas of land belonging to about 200 families in Ward No. 1, Ward No. 2 and Ward No. 3 of Nakari for the construction of the flyover. Administrative process is underway to compensate to a section of commercial complexes, shops to be damaged. But no step has been taken to provide compensation for the land acquisition. It was informed that compensation for the land acquisition will be paid later. In contrast, the list already published by the district administration mentioned that the land of the people along which the flyover to be constructed is government land.

On the other hand, the letter issued by North Lakhimpur Revenue Circle Officer vide No. NLC.28/Nakari/ROB/2024/666 dated 17/06/2024 has said that compensation has been paid for the land acquisition. This action of the administration has surprised us, for this land, which we have inherited and occupied since the days of our fathers, is included in our Myadi Patta. We are surprised at notifying a list by terming this Myadi Patta land which we have been occupying for generations to be government land and we do not accept this under any circumstances,” the memorandum added.

In the same memorandum, the local residents asserted that they are not against the development but lost their hope for the construction of a flyover at Nakari. However, they demanded the government to construct the flyover by compensating the land owners including all the movable and immovable properties to be damaged during the construction of the same. They also demanded to observe the road according to the 1960 map (before the establishment of the railway station and the medical college) and arrange for land acquisition and compensation, to take action as per Article 300(a) of the Constitution of India before commencing the land acquisition process, to launch an investigation into why the Myadi Patta land they have inherited since the days of their grandparents has suddenly been termed as government land in the list, to provide alternative ways to the locals who are already doing business on both sides of the road and will become unemployed if the land is acquired, to construct the entire flyover as RCC flyover bridge. Through the memorandum, the residents appealed to the District Commissioner to resolve their issues within at least 15 days and pave the way for the construction of the flyover to benefit the people and dispel all the fears among them. “Otherwise, we will have no choice but to go to court if necessary to protect our ancestral property”, they said in the memorandum.

Also Read: Tezpur Authorities Demolish Illegal Constructions Along Marabharali River

Also watch: