Guardian Secretary B Kalyan Chakravarthy Reviews Flood Situation and Relief Efforts in Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: IAS and principal secretary of Labour Welfare and Skill Employment and Entrepreneurship Department, Government of Assam, also the Guardian Secretary of Lakhimpur, B Kalyan Chakravarthy visited the district on Friday. In the evening, the Guardian Secretary held a flood situation review meeting in the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office. District Commissioner Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge, District Development Commissioner Ranjit Swargiyary, Additional District Commissioner in-charge of Revenue Department and Disaster Management, Circle officers of the Revenue Circles, Block Development Officers of the district, officers of the District Disaster Management Authority and District officers of the government department were present in the review meeting.

The District Commissioner briefed the Guardian Secretary on the damage caused by the recent flood in the district through a power-point presentation. SDO (Civil) of Dhakuakhana Kartik Kalita took part in the meeting through video conferencing and briefed the Guardian Secretary on the current flood situation in the sub-division. The Guardian Secretary reviewed the damages to crops, livestock, fish ponds etc. and interacted with the top officers of the Public Works (Roads), APDCL etc. departments to take a detailed account of the damages. He suggested that the damage reports be submitted with appropriate information from the field level so that no genuine victims are deprived of the relief that they deserve. He also stressed on rapid restoration of the infrastructure damage in view of the possible second or third wave of floods. He instructed the District officers to help the flood victims by adopting every possible measure.

Also Read: Assam Government and Boko Jilmil Dance Academy Launch Fortnight-Long Children's Drama Workshop

Also Watch: