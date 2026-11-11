Nalbari Administration Gears Up for Peaceful Raax Festival and Chhath Puja Celebrations

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Nalbari district administration held a coordination meeting with the Raax Festival and Chhath Puja celebration committees to ensure the peaceful and smooth conduct of the upcoming festivities across the district.

The meeting was held on Tuesday at the conference hall of the Nalbari Integrated District Commissioner's Office under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary.

During the meeting, the organisers were briefed on the rules and guidelines that must be followed to ensure the peaceful, safe, and orderly celebration of Raax Festival and Chhath Puja in the district.