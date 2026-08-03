Nalbari Agriculture Internship Under NEP 2020 Concludes with Certificates for 51 Students

51 students awarded internship certificates under NEP 2020 and UGC guidelines

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Nalbari District Agriculture Department on Saturday successfully concluded its one-month summer internship programme conducted under the four-year undergraduate curriculum of Gauhati University in accordance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Marking the conclusion of the programme, an interactive session with the participating students was held in the conference hall of the district agriculture office, chaired by District Agriculture Officer Dibakar Deka. The session provided a platform for students to share their experiences, discuss their learning outcomes, and interact with officials on the future prospects of agriculture and agri-based entrepreneurship.

A total of 51 students from Kamrup College, Chamata, Nalbari College, and C.K. Das Commerce College participated in the internship and received practical exposure to various aspects of agriculture through field-based and technical training conducted by the department.

Addressing the gathering, District Agriculture Officer Dibakar Deka said the internship programme was designed to equip the younger generation with technical knowledge and practical skills in agriculture. He expressed hope that such initiatives would encourage students to explore agriculture as a promising career and entrepreneurship opportunity while contributing to the development of the sector.

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