Nalbari: Bhaona artiste Arup Saikia honoured at International Satra Conference

NALBARI: Writer and Bhaona artiste Arup Saikia was honoured as an international Bhaona artiste at the solemn ceremony of the first International Satra Conference held at Satsangi Damodar Alga Satra in Barkuriha, Nalbari, on Sunday. The first conference was organized under the aegis of Satra Sanskritik Samaroh Samity, Namghar Sanskritik Samaroh Samity, and Dihanam Sanmilan Samity of Assam. Arup Saikia’s contribution to the traditional culture of Assam through Bhaona has been highly praised throughout the world. Saikia has been relentlessly preaching the ideas of Sankardeva among the all communities in Assam, India, and abroad.

The members of the first International Satradhikar Conference felicitated Saikia with a plaque, cheleng, and gamosha. Arup Saikia performed Bhaona in the English language for the first time from Assam. He has prominently performed in Moscow, Dubai, Singapore, Finland, Hong Kong, and other countries. Moreover, Arup Saikia’s literary contribution is also immense.

Some of his noteworthy books are Bhaona and Assamese Society, Sankardeva, The Philosophy of Neo-Vaishnavism, Bhoroli to Volga, etc., stated a press release.

