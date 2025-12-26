"Fully Committed to Communal Harmony”: Assam CM after Nalbari School Vandalism

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday confirmed that miscreants associated with the vandalism incident on the eve of Christmas at the St. Mary’s English School in Nalbari have been arrested and that further action will be initiated as per law.

The Assam Chief Minister also reassured that his government is committed to maintain peace and harmony across the state.

In a post on ‘X’, CM Sarma wrote, “In connection with the vandalism at St. Mary’s English School, Panigaon, under Belsor Police Station, Nalbari district, the miscreants involved have been arrested. Assam Police acted promptly, and further action will be taken strictly as per law. We are fully committed to maintaining peace, communal harmony, and ensuring the safety of all institutions and citizens across the state.