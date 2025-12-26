"Fully Committed to Communal Harmony”: Assam CM after Nalbari School Vandalism

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday confirmed that miscreants associated with the vandalism incident on the eve of Christmas at the St. Mary’s English School in Nalbari have been arrested and that further action will be initiated as per law.
The Assam Chief Minister also reassured that his government is committed to maintain peace and harmony across the state.
In a post on ‘X’, CM Sarma wrote, “In connection with the vandalism at St. Mary’s English School, Panigaon, under Belsor Police Station, Nalbari district, the miscreants involved have been arrested. Assam Police acted promptly, and further action will be taken strictly as per law. We are fully committed to maintaining peace, communal harmony, and ensuring the safety of all institutions and citizens across the state.
It may be mentioned that the Assam Police has arrested four persons for damaging Christmas decorations at the St. Mary’s English School in Nalbari’s Panigaon village.
The four persons are reportedly associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal. They have been identified as VHP’s district Secretary Bhaskar Deka, its district Vice President Manash Jyoti Patgiri, its Assistant Secretary Biju Dutta and the Bajrang Dal’s district Convenor Nayan Talukdar.
A written complaint was lodged by Fr. Baiju Sebastian, Principal of the school, alleging that the incident occurred at around 2:30 pm on December 24. In the complaint, he stated unknown miscreants unlawfully entered the school campus and damaged outer decorations, serial lights, plant pots, and other articles, and set some of the materials on fire. This also resulted in a huge property loss.
A case was registered at the Belsor Police Station under Sections 329(3), 326(f), 189(2), 351(2), 324(3), 324(4), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.
Officials have stated that the preliminary findings suggest that the the incident was intended to disrupt Christmas festivities in the region.