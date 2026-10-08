Nalbari BJP Hosts 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' to Celebrate PM Modi's 25 Years in Public Service

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Nalbari district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' and 'Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra' to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey in public service.

The 'Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra' was taken out from near the Nagen Sharma Bus Stand and proceeded towards the Nalbari Gordon Playground. Thousands of women and party workers participated in the procession with enthusiasm.

Tihu MLA Chandramohan Patowary, Nalbari district BJP President Jayanta Buzar Baruah, state BJP Secretary and Nalbari district BJP in-charge Ratul Sharma, co-in-charge Bhavesh Deka, Nalbari Zilla Parishad Chairperson Gitumoni Baishya, and other party functionaries attended the programme.

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