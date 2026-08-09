Assam: DHAC reviews NH-27 condition with NHAI officials

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), led by Chief Executive Member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa, on Saturday held a review meeting with officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and representatives of the agencies engaged in the maintenance and construction of NH-27 (East-West Corridor) in Dima Hasao.

The meeting was held at the CEM’s conference hall in Haflong in response to growing public grievances over the poor condition of various stretches of the highway and delays in completing the ongoing works.

Several issues concerning NH-27 were discussed during the meeting, including the deteriorating condition of the road and the poor state of a tunnel near Nrimbanglo. The participants also discussed measures required for proper maintenance of the highway and early completion of the pending works. Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, NHAI Project Director-in-charge Tussar Biswas said that the concerns raised during the meeting would be placed before the higher authorities for necessary consideration and action.

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