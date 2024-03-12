Lok Sabha poll: Former AIUDF MP Radheshyam Biswas joins TMC, may contest from Silchar

Silchar: Former Karimganj MP as well as vice president of the AIUDF Radheshyam Biswas on Monday joined TMC in Silchar. Susmita Dev, the TMC Rajya Sabha MP, said, Biswas might be the party candidate in Silchar in the ensuing Lok Sabha election. Dev said, the Congress with its broken house seemed to offer the Silchar seat to the BJP on a platter, but the TMC would definitely throw a fight against the ruling party.

The Assam unit of the TMC had informed the party supremo Mamata Banerjee that they were prepared to contest in four seats in the state. But sources said, Banerjee was more keen on Silchar and Kokrajhar seats. TMC would declare the names of the seats on Tuesday.

Susmita on Monday said, she would propose the name of Radheshyam Biswas for the Silchar seat which had been reserved for the SC in recent delimitation. Biswas was her Lok Sabha colleague in 2014 when he represented Karimganj and she was elected from Silchar. Radheshyam, who was a Congress leader earlier joined the AIUDF and was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014. He lost the 2019 general election to the BJP candidate Kripanath Mallah. Since then Radheshyam virtually was invisible in active politics though he used to hold the post of the vice president in the AIUDF.

After joining the TMC, Biswas said, he would fight for the cause of the Barak Valley. Sources said, TMC had already decided to contest the Silchar seat with the single target to make the party the main opposition in the Bengali speaking Barak Valley in the coming days.

