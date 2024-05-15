Nalbari District Information and Public Relations Officer Chumpi Chutia refutes allegation made by Luit Kumar Barman

Nalbari: Nalbari district administration refused the allegations made by Luit Kumar Barman regarding the security of strong rooms and EVM counters established in Government Gurdon HS School premises through various social media posts. In a response from the District Information and Public Relations Officer Chumpi Chutia it is clarified that his charges on the basis of FIR No. 147/2024 has been thoroughly examined and it is seen that there is no mention of strong rooms or EVM counters in the document and the person is trying to mislead the public with his false and baseless disputes and disrupt the overall peace and order. It is also noted that appropriate action has already been taken against the person concerned.

