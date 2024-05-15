Assam: Mother’s Day celebrated in Mangaldai

MANGALDAI: Synchronizing with the worldwide celebration of Mothers’Day, the teaching staff and students of Skyline English School at Silbori near Orang National Park and Tiger Project (ONPTR) in presence of the guardians too joined the celebration with a daylong program on May 12. In a heart touching atmosphere, the students took blessings from their mothers by offering them a phulam gamocha which made all the present emotional. The enthusiastic students taking part in the celebration enthralled the audience with their excellent presentation of song, dance, speech and debates.

Taking part in the celebration as the chief guest, DFO of Mangaldai Wildlife Division Pradipta Barua awarded the ‘Student of the Year’ award along with a cheque of Rs 5000 to Sakibul Hasan. Academician of repute Nilakhi Goswami Barua and Monami Bezbarua, media person Bhargab Kumar Das took part in the celebration as the guest of honour. In the function, ten students of greater Silbori area were offered felicitation for securing the star marks or more in the HS final examination under AHSEC.

