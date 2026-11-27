A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The plight of an extremely poor family in Paikan Diruwa village under Mukalmua police station in Assam's Nalbari district has raised serious concerns over the implementation of government welfare schemes. The five-member family, belonging to the Barkhetri constituency, has reportedly been living in extremely unhygienic and dilapidated conditions, resembling a cowshed, for years. Despite their desperate financial situation, the family has received little government assistance apart from ration rice provided through a ration card covering three members.

The family is headed by 56-year-old Bhaban Das, who earns a livelihood through daily wage labour. His family includes his wife Riju Das, two school-going sons, and his elderly mother, Radhabala Das. Their house is in a severely deteriorated condition. During rainfall, the family struggles to find shelter as the roof is full of holes. Torn clothes and plastic sheets have been used to cover the damaged walls, reflecting the family's extreme poverty.

According to the family, they have not received benefits under several government welfare schemes, including housing assistance, toilet facilities, the Ujjwala LPG scheme, and old-age pension for the elderly woman. At a time when the government has launched several ambitious welfare programmes aimed at improving the living conditions of economically weaker sections, the continued deprivation of this family has raised questions about the role and responsibility of local panchayat representatives and public representatives.