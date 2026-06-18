Nalbari: Former AJYCP central president Biraj Kumar Talukdar passes away at 55

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The demise of former Central President of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), Biraj Kumar Talukdar, has cast a pall of gloom among nationalist circles and well-wishers across Assam.

Talukdar, who had been suffering from a prolonged kidney ailment, breathed his last late on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment at the Nalbari Medical College and Hospital. He was 55.

Born in Katalkuchi village under Barbhag in Nalbari district, Biraj Kumar Talukdar was widely known for his lifelong commitment to Assamese nationalism and public service. Rising from grassroots activism, he earned recognition for his organisational skills and leadership, eventually serving as the central president of AJYCP.

Throughout his public life, Talukdar remained a dedicated advocate of regional identity, self-respect, and the aspirations of the Assamese people. His contribution to the nationalist movement and his unwavering commitment to social causes earned him respect across different sections of society.

Also Read: Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) demands Assamese language on business signboards