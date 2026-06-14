Nalbari Home Guards Allege Irregularities in Duty Deployment, Seek Probe

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Trained Home Guard volunteers in Assam’s Nalbari district have sought an investigation from Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging large-scale irregularities in the deployment of Home Guards under the district police administration.

In a memorandum submitted to the chief minister, the volunteers alleged that although there were provisions to engage a total of 316 Home Guards in Nalbari district, only 288 personnel were assigned duties between January and June 2023. They claimed that there is no clear information or official account regarding the remaining 28 sanctioned positions.

The petitioners further alleged that official records of basic training are unavailable for certain Home Guards. They also claimed that during the six-month period, 207 Home Guards were deployed without following the prescribed online allotment system, amounting to a violation of established procedures.

According to the volunteers, duty assignments are supposed to be communicated through an online system that sends notifications directly to mobile phones. However, they alleged that such notifications were not received in practice and that duty allocations were instead made through personal phone calls by the district commandant. The complainants expressed concern that this practice could encourage favouritism and procedural irregularities.

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