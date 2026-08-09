Final Location Survey for Proposed 3rd, 4th Railway Lines Reviewed in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A crucial meeting on the Final Location Survey (FLS) for the proposed third and fourth railway lines between New Jalpaiguri and the Baihata-Panikhaiti section was held at the District Commissioner’s Office in Nalbari on Saturday.

The meeting was chaired by Nalbari District Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary and was attended by the Additional District Commissioner (Land Acquisition), Assistant Executive Engineer (Survey), officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), and other concerned administrative officials.

The meeting focused primarily on the proposed railway alignment passing through Nalbari district and the various administrative and technical aspects associated with the Final Location Survey.

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