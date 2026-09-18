Nalbari Medical College and Hospital Welcomes Fourth Batch of MBBS Students

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Nalbari Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) on Tuesday organised the orientation programme for the fourth batch of MBBS students for the 2026–27 academic session, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the academic journey of the young medical aspirants.

The programme was attended by Assam Finance, Forest and Environment Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, who addressed the newly admitted students and urged them to approach the medical profession with dedication, discipline, and a strong sense of responsibility.

A major highlight of the programme was the inauguration of a digital classroom at NMCH by Minister Mallabaruah. The facility is expected to strengthen technology-enabled learning and contribute to a more modern and interactive medical education environment at the institution.

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