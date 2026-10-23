Assam News

Nalbari Medical College & Hospital Lab gets NABL Accreditation

In a significant development for the healthcare sector in Assam, the Central Clinical Laboratory of Nalbari Medical College & Hospital (NMCH) has received accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).
Nalbari Medical College & Hospital
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A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: In a significant development for the healthcare sector in Assam, the Central Clinical Laboratory of Nalbari Medical College & Hospital (NMCH) has received accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

The recognition marks an important milestone for the government-run medical institution and is expected to strengthen the quality and reliability of laboratory diagnostic services available to patients in Nalbari and neighbouring areas.

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