Nalbari Medical College Unlocks Milestone, Successfully Completes First Hip Replacement Surgery

NALBARI: In a breakthrough moment for the state, the first hip replacement surgery has been completed successfully at Nalbari Medical College and Hospital (NMCH).
This incredible achievement was lauded by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who expressed immense pride in the state's medical advancements.
"While some individuals persist in spreading negativity about our medical colleges, today our team at Nalbari Medical College has achieved a significant milestone. The first hip replacement surgery has been successfully performed by our dedicated orthopedic team. This is indeed a proud moment!", CM Sarma remarked.
This groundbreaking surgery marks a new dawn in Assam's healthcare sector, showing the state's growing prowess in complex medical procedures and highlights the unwavering commitment of its dedicated medical professionals.
There have been recent instances of individuals reportedly complaining about poor medical services at the state's government hospitals, with few even alleging that doctors were not present and also mentioning about the scarcity of requisite medicines in the hospitals.
Meanwhile, in another significant development that unfolded earlier this year, Dhubri Medical College and Hospital achieved a milestone in orthopaedic surgery after a team of surgeons of Orthopaedics Department of the hospital performed a total hip replacement operation successfully under Chief Consultant, Dr DN Borah.
This complete hip replacement is a complex and complicated surgery in the college but Dr. Borah and his team comprising Dr. Bikash Agarwal, Dr.Debdeep Karak, Dr. Firdous Ahmed, Dr. Ujjal Rajbongshi, Dr. Chandan Patowary and Dr. Imdadur Rahman Sarker, made it possible by dint of sheer dedication and commitment.
This was informed to The Sentinel by Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent of the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital, Prof (Dr.) Ankumoni Saikia.
