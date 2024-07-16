Nalbari Medical College Unlocks Milestone, Successfully Completes First Hip Replacement Surgery

NALBARI: In a breakthrough moment for the state, the first hip replacement surgery has been completed successfully at Nalbari Medical College and Hospital (NMCH).

This incredible achievement was lauded by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who expressed immense pride in the state's medical advancements.

"While some individuals persist in spreading negativity about our medical colleges, today our team at Nalbari Medical College has achieved a significant milestone. The first hip replacement surgery has been successfully performed by our dedicated orthopedic team. This is indeed a proud moment!", CM Sarma remarked.