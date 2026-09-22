Nalbari Police Crack Down on Illegal Tobacco Sales Near Schools and Colleges

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Nalbari police conducted a special drive against violations of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) within the jurisdiction of Nalbari police station on Monday.

During the enforcement drive, police found some shopkeepers selling cigarettes, gutkha, and other tobacco products within 100 metres of school and college premises, in violation of the provisions of the COTPA Act.

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