A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: In an effort to promote road safety and prevent road accidents, Nalbari police launched a special awareness drive focusing on motorcycle riders found travelling without helmets.

During the campaign, police personnel counselled riders and sensitised them about the importance of wearing helmets, following traffic regulations, and adopting responsible riding practices.

The initiative aims to create awareness among two-wheeler riders about the importance of prioritising not only their own safety but also the safety of other road users. Riders were advised to make helmet use a regular habit and strictly follow road safety rules while travelling.