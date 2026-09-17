Nalbari Traffic Police Launch Crackdown to Regulate E-Rickshaws, Curb Congestion

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: After months of complaints over the unchecked movement and random parking of e-rickshaws and e-autos across Nalbari town and major roads, the Nalbari Traffic Police have announced steps to regulate the battery-operated three-wheelers.

The traffic police have decided to restrict the parking and movement of e-rickshaws and e-autos, particularly in areas where they are found parked indiscriminately or operating in violation of traffic rules. Legal action will be taken against violators.

As part of the initiative, the traffic police conducted a public awareness campaign in Nalbari town using loudspeakers, urging drivers to follow traffic regulations and avoid parking or operating their vehicles in ways that obstruct traffic.

The move comes amid growing concerns among residents and commuters over congestion caused by three-wheelers stopping at busy locations to pick up or drop passengers and parking at convenient spots instead of designated areas.

Residents have reportedly raised the issue with the district administration and police on several occasions, including through media reports and individual representations. They had also expressed concern over accidents allegedly linked to traffic violations and reckless driving.

Locals have called for stricter action against underage and unlicensed riders, along with enforcement of traffic rules across all categories of vehicles.

Residents and road safety activists have urged authorities to ensure designated pick-up and drop-off points, regulate e-rickshaw operations, curb unlicensed driving and address roadside hazards.

The latest police initiative has raised expectations among residents, who want safer roads, smoother traffic movement and consistent enforcement of traffic rules across the district.

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