Nalbari Police Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes on Police Commemoration Day

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Nalbari police solemnly observed Police Commemoration Day to honour the brave police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty while safeguarding the nation and its people.

The occasion was marked by heartfelt tributes to the police martyrs whose courage, dedication, and supreme sacrifice continue to inspire generations of law enforcement personnel. Nalbari police paid homage to the departed heroes, acknowledging their unwavering commitment to duty, justice, and public safety.