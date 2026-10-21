Himanta Biswa sarma pays Tribute to Over 900 Police Personnel on Police Commemoration Day

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma , today paid tribute to more than 900 Assam Police personnel who have laid down their lives in the line of duty since Independence, crediting their sacrifices for the improvement in the state’s security situation.

Sarma laid a wreath in honour of the fallen personnel on Police Commemoration Day, remembering their courage, dedication and service to the state.

“On behalf of the people of Assam, I laid a wreath in honour of the 900+ Assam Police personnel who have made the supreme sacrifice for Aai Asomi since Independence,” the Chief Minister said in a social media post.

He said the sacrifices of the all the police officers would remain etched in the collective memory of the people of Assam, emphasising the importance of preserving the peace achieved in the state. Himanta Biswa Sarma also highlighted the decline in militancy and crime, asserting that Assam had witnessed a significant improvement in its security situation over the years.

“It is because of their sacrifice that Assam today stands peaceful, with militancy at near zero and crime sharply down. We will protect that peace, whatever it takes,” Sarma said.

He also saluted serving Assam Police officers for their dedication to maintaining law and order and safeguarding the people of the state.