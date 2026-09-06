Nalbari teacher Manab Bharali selected for State Teacher Award 2026

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Manab Bharali, a Physics teacher at Nalbari Government Gordon Higher Secondary School, has been selected for the State Teacher Award 2026 to be presented on the occasion of Teachers’ Day 2026. With more than 18 years of teaching experience, Bharali, a native of Hahara village under the Kamalpur revenue circle of Kamrup district, has made significant contributions towards making science education simpler, engaging, and closely connected to students’ everyday lives.

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