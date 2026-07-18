Rowta Model Hospital Becomes First in Udalguri to Receive MusQan Quality Certification

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ORANG: In a major boost to child healthcare services in Udalguri district, Rowta Model Hospital has been awarded the prestigious MusQan Quality Certification on Thursday, becoming the first healthcare institution in the district to earn the recognition under the National Health Systems Resource Centre’s (NHSRC) quality initiative.

The hospital underwent a rigorous assessment on April 27 under the MusQan programme, a national initiative launched by the NHSRC in 2021 with the objective of ensuring high-quality, child-friendly healthcare services and reducing preventable mortality and morbidity among children up to the age of 12 years.

The assessment was carried out by national-level evaluators, Dr Prakash Vaishnav and Dr Suganthira S, who conducted a comprehensive review of the hospital’s healthcare delivery system. The evaluators interacted with doctors, nurses, and other staff members and inspected various facilities, with special focus on the Newborn Stabilisation Unit (NBSU) and paediatric care services. Based on the evaluation, Rowta Model Hospital achieved an impressive 89.67 per cent score, thereby securing the coveted quality certification.

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