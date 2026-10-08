Nameri Tiger Reserve Received CA|TS (Conservation Assured | Tiger Standards) Approved Status

In a momentous milestone for wildlife conservation, the Nameri Tiger Reserve has been officially granted the prestigious CA|TS Approved status. The international recognition, accredited by the CA|TS International Executive Committee following a meticulous evaluation, marks a historic clean sweep for the state's wildlife management.

With Nameri joining the elite ranks, all four of Assam's major tiger reserves—including Kaziranga, Manas, and Orang—now proudly hold global conservation accreditation.

Field Director Piraisoodan B confirmed that the global status validates Nameri's adherence to stringent benchmark standards across multi-pronged criteria.

These include intensive wildlife protection, scientific monitoring, habitat restoration, and active community participation.

Located on the northern banks of the Brahmaputra River, the 464-sq-km reserve maintains crucial ecological corridors linking Assam's valley to the dense forests of neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

Assam Forest and Environment Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah lauded the achievement on X, celebrating the relentless efforts of frontline forest personnel.

The international accreditation is expected to further catalyse resources for habitat protection and bolster tourism infrastructure across the region.