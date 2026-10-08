AI Shield and 'Plan Bee' Save 255 Elephants Across Northeast Frontier Railway

A powerful combination of artificial intelligence and innovative bio-acoustics has dramatically reduced wildlife tragedies in the region. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) announced that its targeted safety interventions successfully averted potential train collisions involving 255 elephants.

The primary line of defense is an AI-backed Intrusion Detection System (IDS). Utilizing subterranean Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) technology, the network senses ground vibrations from elephant footsteps.

The system immediately transmits real-time alerts to station masters and loco pilots, prompting them to reduce train speeds to 25 kmph when wildlife wanders near the tracks.

Data shows the Lumding division recorded the highest success rate with 122 elephants protected, followed by 106 in Alipurduar, 15 in Tinsukia, and 14 in Rangiya.

Complementing the AI shield is the unique "Plan Bee" system, which broadcasts amplified buzzing sounds of swarming honeybees near vulnerable tracks.

Because elephants naturally avoid bees to protect their sensitive trunks, the audio acts as a highly effective, harmless deterrent.

Ground teams are also constructing specialized underpasses, clearing trackside vegetation for better visibility, and enforcing strict night-time speed regulations alongside local forest departments.