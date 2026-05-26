Nameri Tiger Reserve to Remain Closed for Tourists from June 1 During Monsoon Season

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TEZPUR: The Divisional Forest Officer, Western Assam Wildlife Division-cum-Field Director of Nameri Tiger Reserve, has informed that all eco-tourism and visitor activities inside the reserve will remain closed from June 1, 2026, until further orders.

According to the official order issued in compliance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), trekking activities in the Core Zone of Nameri Tiger Reserve, along with the Bhalukpong Picnic Zone and Seijosa Picnic Zone, will remain suspended during the ensuing monsoon and flood season. The temporary closure has been enforced in the interest of regulating tourism activities during the monsoon period and to ensure safety, protection, and effective management of the reserve area.

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