Assam Tourism Development Corporation Shows Strong Financial Performance

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. (ATDC) recorded profits in the past five years, recording a profit of Rs 2.78 crore in 2024-25.

According to financial data, ATDC posted a profit of Rs 7.91 crore in 2020-21 but slipped into a loss of Rs 0.31 crore in 2021-22. The corporation returned to profitability in 2022-23 with an Rs 1.20 crore profit, followed by an Rs 0.98 crore profit in 2023-24. In 2024-25, profits rose significantly to Rs 2.78 crore, indicating a renewed momentum in Assam’s tourism sector.

The latest figures suggest that the corporation has regained financial stability, driven by increased tourism activities, improved management of hospitality assets, and a post-pandemic revival in the travel sector.

Meanwhile, Assam received major tourism infrastructure support under various central government schemes, with eight key projects worth over Rs 468 crore sanctioned across the state under Ministry of Tourism initiatives, including Swadesh Darshan, Swadesh Darshan 2.0, Challenge Based Destination Development (CBDD), Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), and PRASHAD.

The projects aim to strengthen Assam’s tourism sector through the development of wildlife, heritage, ecotourism and pilgrimage destinations.

Under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, Assam completed two major tourism circuits. The wildlife circuit covering Manas National Park, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Nameri National Park, Kaziranga National Park and Dibru-Saikhowa National Park was sanctioned Rs 94.68 crore in 2015-16, with full utilization of funds.

Similarly, the heritage circuit linking Tezpur, Majuli and Sivasagar received Rs 90.98 crore, which has also been fully utilized.

Under Swadesh Darshan 2.0, two new tourism experiences were approved in 2023-24: the Kokrajhar Wetland Experience with Rs 26.68 crore and Reimagining Cinnamara Tea Estate in Jorhat with Rs 23.88 crore.

Under the CBDD scheme, the development of Panidihing Bird Sanctuary under the eco-tourism and Amrit Dharohar categories was sanctioned Rs 9.99 crore during 2024-25.

The largest allocation came under SASCI, with Rs 97.12 crore sanctioned for infrastructure development at Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden, while beautification of Rang Ghar received Rs 94.76 crore.

Under the PRASHAD scheme, development of Kamakhya Temple and surrounding pilgrimage destinations was sanctioned Rs 29.80 crore, with the entire amount already utilized.

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