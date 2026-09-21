Namghar Mahasabha Meet in Kamrup Focuses on Preserving Assamese Traditions

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The Kamrup district committee of the All Assam Namghar Mahasabha organised a public meeting at the Palasbari Sanskritik Bhawan auditorium on Sunday, focusing on the preservation and promotion of Assamese spiritual and cultural traditions. The meeting was presided over by Anil Kalita, president of the All Kamrup District Namghar Mahasabha and working president of the All Assam Namghar Mahasabha. Noted litterateur Prantik Goswami, general secretary of the All Assam Satra Mahasabha and Satradhikar of Sri Sri Jagral Satra in Nagaon district, attended as chief guest.

Goswami stressed the importance of imparting moral and spiritual values to children alongside formal education. He urged parents to teach children to become responsible and compassionate individuals and emphasised introducing the younger generation to the ideals of Srimanta Sankardeva, Madhavdeva and Damodardeva, as well as Sattriya art and culture. Educationist Lalit Phukan urged people to contribute to the promotion of Sattriya traditions. The meeting decided that at least 20 men, women and youths from each Namghar in Kamrup would participate in the All Assam Namghar Samaroh at Bhimargaon Barnamghar in Nagaon on October 11 and 12. It also resolved to organise a Sattriya dance, Borgeet and Gayan-Bayan workshop in Palasbari within a month for students from Class I to postgraduate level.

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