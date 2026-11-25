Itanagar: Residents of Namsai district, Arunachal Pradesh, have condemned an incident in which an individual climbed and crouched on the scaffolding surrounding the under-construction Buddha statue at Dhamma Hill in Lathao on Wednesday, November 25. The incident has triggered public appeals for visitors to respect the religious significance of the site.

The Namsai Buddha statue incident has drawn criticism from local residents after an individual climbed the metal scaffolding surrounding the monument, which is currently under construction at Dhamma Hill.

The individual was seen climbing and crouching on the structure around the proposed 180-foot statue.

The act prompted concern among residents and members of the local Buddhist community, who appealed to visitors to respect the religious importance of the monument and avoid behaviour that could hurt community sentiments.

The incident has brought attention to the need for appropriate conduct at the developing religious complex.

Residents have called on visitors to recognize the spiritual significance of Dhamma Hill and maintain decorum while visiting the site.

The community's appeal stated, "Visitors must respect the sanctity of the sacred site and the religious sentiments of the Buddhist community."

The appeal reflects local concerns about protecting the dignity of a religious landmark that is being developed as a major Buddhist pilgrimage and meditation destination.

The proposed 180-foot Buddha statue is part of the Lathao International Bana Meditation Centre at Dhamma Hill, also known as Lal Pahad.

The complex is being developed as a Theravada Buddhist pilgrimage destination and Vipassana meditation hub. The statue remains under construction, with exterior metal scaffolding currently surrounding the structure.

The site also forms part of the Namsai–Tengapani–Parashuram Kund–Tezu–Bhismaknagar–Roing–Mayudia tourist circuit, connecting several destinations in Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident comes days after Namsai hosted a seven-day exposition of the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha from November 14 to November 20, 2026. The exposition was held at the nearby Golden Pagoda, also known as Kongmu Kham. The event had brought religious attention to the district shortly before the scaffolding incident at Dhamma Hill.

Against this recent religious backdrop, the public appeal has focused on protecting sacred landmarks and respecting the sentiments of the Buddhist community.

The District Administration Namsai and Namsai Police are the local authorities responsible for governance, law enforcement and public order in the district.

The incident has raised concerns about maintaining appropriate conduct and security around the under-construction monument.