Natasurya Foundation launched in Tezpur to honour theatre icon Phani Sarma

TEZPUR: In memory of legendary dramatist Natasurya Phani Sarma, a new cultural organization titled ‘Natasurya Foundation’ has been formed in Tezpur by a group of young theatre enthusiasts. The foundation aims to promote Assamese theatre with new ideas and creative interpretations relevant to modern times.

Marking its first initiative, the foundation will observe the 116th birth anniversary of Phani Sarma on October 28 with a series of programmes, including a drawing competition in memory of Zubeen Garg, a special discussion on Phani Sarma’s contribution to drama, and the staging of his timeless play ‘Siraj’ in a new style and presentation.

The formal inauguration of the foundation was held at the Swahid Bhupen Deka Rangamancha in Tezpur in a devotional atmosphere. The ceremony began with tributes to Phani Sarma and Zubeen Garg. The event was inaugurated by Bankim Sarma, President of Ban Theatre and noted lyricist, and Pankaj Baruah by lighting ceremonial lamps.

Present on the occasion were Shantanu Baruah, writer and President of Axomiya Bhasa Unnati Xadhini Xabha, Yogen Patangia, President of the Swahid Bhupen Deka Rangamancha committee, senior journalist and actor Dip Kumar Kalita, and other cultural dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, Bankim Sarma highlighted Phani Sarma’s immense contributions to Assamese theatre, while Baruah recalled how ‘Siraj’ evolved from a popular film to a powerful stage drama, reflecting Sarma’s progressive vision and deep connection with Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha.

Bhargab Borah informed that the new production of ‘Siraj’ would retain its original essence but be presented in a condensed and contemporary form, emphasizing its relevance to today’s society.

