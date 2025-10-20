Assam: BJP observes one-month remembrance of Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Marking one month since the untimely demise of Assam's most beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, the Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday observed a solemn one-month remembrance across all organizational districts and Mandals of the state.

A central tribute ceremony was held at the State BJP headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, Guwahati with devotional Naam-Prasanga and readings from the Bhagavata. Party workers from various regions gathered to honour the memory of the artiste.

Noted personalities, including Shanta Uzir, Mrinal Kanti Medhi, Namita Bhattacharyya, Malabika Bora, Sandhya Menon, and musician Bhadrakanta Das offered floral tributes. Guwahati Lok Sabha MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, East Guwahati MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Dispur MLA Atul Bora, and Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mayor Mrigen Sarania were among the dignitaries present.

State BJP President Dilip Saikia attended a similar event at the Biswanath District BJP office, joined by Tezpur MP Ranjit Dutta and Behali MLA Diganta Ghatowar.

In a statement, State BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita said that Zubeen Garg was not merely an artiste but an inseparable part of Assam's social and cultural life. Describing him as "a shining star in Assam's cultural firmament," Kalita remarked that every citizen bore the moral responsibility to preserve and immortalize his creative legacy. He added that Zubeen Garg had transcended regional and national boundaries to attain the stature of a global cultural icon.

The BJP announced a comprehensive series of programmes to ensure justice for the artiste and to perpetuate his memory. Under the digital campaign titled "Moiu Zubeen Onuragi, Amiu Zubeen Onuragi" and #JusticeForZubeenGarg, admirers from across Assam have joined a collective movement demanding justice.

Tribute observances were conducted with solemnity not only at the State headquarters but also across 39 organizational districts and 433 Mandals. Between October 22 and 30, each district headquarters will host a Mass People's Rally advocating judicial justice for Zubeen Garg, beginning with Nalbari district on October 22.

On October 26, tributes and commemorative sessions will be held in over 25,000 booths statewide, coinciding with the broadcast of the Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat address. Party workers have also resolved to plant and nurture Nahor saplings in the artiste's memory.

Further, BJP MLAs and MPs have announced plans to install statues of Zubeen Garg in their respective constituencies and establish music schools in every district in collaboration with elected representatives. Exhibition football matches will also be organized in his honour, while 5,000 admirers and party workers will collectively perform his songs as a mark of tribute.

Beginning November 18, the artiste's birth anniversary, and continuing until November 30, a series of mass musical tribute events will be organized across all districts to celebrate his life and legacy through renditions of his timeless creations.

