Nation Remembers Former President K. R. Narayanan on His Death Anniversary

New Delhi: India paid rich tributes to its tenth President, Kocheril Raman Narayanan, on his death anniversary (Punyatithi), today, recalling his towering legacy as a diplomat, scholar, and a fierce guardian of constitutional values.

Leaders across the political spectrum, dignitaries, and citizens took to public platforms to honor the statesman who rose from humble beginnings to the highest office in the country.

Among those paying tribute was Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who highlighted Narayanan’s exemplary transition from international diplomacy to the hallowed halls of Rashtrapati Bhavan. "From the world of diplomacy to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, K. R. Narayanan ji carried with him a deep commitment to constitutional values and public service. Remembering him on his Punyatithi today," Sarma stated in a commemorative post.

Born into poverty in Kerala, Narayanan overcame immense socio-economic barriers to excel in academics, work as a journalist, and eventually transition into a top-tier diplomat under India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. He served with distinction as India's ambassador to key global powers, including the United States, China, and Thailand, before successfully entering active political life.

Narayanan’s tenure as President from 1997 to 2002 permanently redefined the role of the Indian head of state. Often described as India’s first true "Working President," he established critical precedents by refusing to act as a mere rubber stamp for the executive branch.

On two notable occasions, he exercised his discretionary powers to return the Union Cabinet’s recommendations for President’s Rule in state governments, asserting the independence of his office and robustly upholding the principles of Indian federalism.

Furthermore, he made history as the first Dalit to hold the presidency and the first sitting president to cast his vote in a general election, setting an enduring example of democratic participation.

On his death anniversary, commentators and historians noted that Narayanan’s independent stewardship of the Constitution remains a guiding light for Indian democracy. His legacy continues to serve as an inspiring, timeless blueprint for public service and absolute constitutional integrity.