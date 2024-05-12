National Assessment and Accreditation Council Peer team visits Moirabari College

Morigaon: A peer team from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) consisted of Dr. Vilas Sheshrao Kharat, Senior Professor, Savitribai Phule University, Pune as the chairperson, Dr. Rizwanur Rahman, Professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi as Member Coordinator and Dr. Visakhonu Hibo, Principal, Japfu Christian College, Kigwema, Nagaland as Member visited Moirabari College to re-accredit the institution on May 8 and May 9.

On the first day, the team reviewed the PowerPoint presentations prepared by 10 departments of the college showcasing their activities, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and challenges. The team also interacted with the Principal, the IQAC Coordinator, the governing body president Jamal Uddin Ahmed and other members, students, alumni, and guardians. Then the team visited the central library of the college, indoor stadium, gymnasium, women’s hostel, KKHOU office of the college, the fishery and two of the departments, namely Assamese and Geography. The team also attended a colourful and enthralling cultural programme organised by the college to honour them.

On the second day, the team visited the departments of English, Education, Political Science, Economics, History, Hindi, Arabic and the Faculty of Commerce and interacted with different cells and committees in the college. The team also visited the principal’s office, the playground, and a village adopted by the college.

The Exit Meeting was held in the seminar hall of the college. Dr. Vilas Sheshrao Kharat, the chairperson of the team appreciated the diverse initiatives taken up by the college towards creating and maintaining an ideal teaching-learning atmosphere. He also advised the college authority to provide more facilities to female students, increase the number of teachers pursuing doctoral research, and invite educationists and experts from other parts of the country to enhance the quality of education in the college. Dr. Rizwanur Rahman, the Member Coordinator of the team specifically advised the English Department of the college to frame some innovative courses for the benefit of the students and added that a teacher’s job is different from other jobs and that a teacher has to do many other duties besides teaching. Dr. Visakhonu Hibo in her speech appreciated the women’s education scenario in the college. Prof. Dalil Uddin Ahmed, in his remarks, expressed his gratitude to all concerned in the long process of evaluation. Prof. Rehana Ahmed smoothly anchored the programme and Dr. Riazul Hoque, the principal offered a vote of thanks.

The programme was attended by a large number of teachers, students, staff and members of the governing body, informed Prof. Sadiqul Islam, convenor of the publication cell.

Also Read: ‘Yuvamanthan Model United Nations’ programme organized at Dibrugarh University

Also Watch: