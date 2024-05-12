‘Yuvamanthan Model United Nations’ programme organized at Dibrugarh University

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh University organized a Model United Nations in collaboration with Yuvamanthan and the United Nations Development Programme on the theme ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ at the Indira Miri Conference Hall, Dibrugarh University on Friday.

The inaugural ceremony kicked off at around 10am with a felicitation ceremony followed by speeches from the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jiten Hazarika, the Dean of Student Affairs, Professor Surajit Borkotokey, the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Professor Dev Kumar Chakraborty, and the Faculty Coordinator of the event, Professor Kaustabh Kumar Deka, addressed the audience, which comprised the executive board, the organizing committee, the photographers, caricaturists, and the delegates.

The Secretary General then explained the technicalities regarding the commencing MUN and introduced the executive board. The event was divided into three sessions.

The first session began at 11 am and lasted for an hour. The delegate from the USA proposed the sub-agenda ‘Enhancing Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) for ambitious climate targets’, which was passed by a simple majority. The delegates representing their respective nations presented their speeches comprising their contributions and commitments regarding the agenda.

The second session began at around 12:15pm, and the delegate from Russia proposed the sub-agenda ‘Scaling up climate finance for better resilience and adaptation in vulnerable regions’, which was again passed by a simple majority. The second session proceeded like the previous session.

Thereafter, everybody dispersed for an hour-long lunch break at 1:15pm. The last session began at around 2:30pm, and the delegate from Egypt proposed the sub-agenda ‘Innovative approaches to climate education and public awareness’, which was not passed due to a lack of majority.

The delegate from Japan then proposed another sub-agenda, ‘Importance of transitioning to renewable energy sources’, which was passed by a simple majority. The session ended on a similar note. The delegates then drafted a resolution entitled ‘Comprehensive Action for Climate Mitigation and Adaptation’, which was passed by a simple majority.

The Secretary-General then announced a wrapping up of the MUN simulation with a valedictory session. The valedictory speech was delivered by the Dean of Student Affairs. Lastly, a prize distribution ceremony was conducted with Russia bagging the Best Delegate Award, followed by the USA and France. Moreover, certificates were provided to all.

