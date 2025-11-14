National Bird Day celebrated with enthusiasm at Chaiduar College, Gohpur

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Chaiduar College, Gohpur, came alive on Wednesday with the flutter of wings, melodies of song, and the enthusiasm of hundreds of nature lovers as the Department of Zoology, in collaboration with the IQAC and Aamar Bonanee, organized a vibrant celebration of National Bird Day in memory of Dr Salim Ali, the legendary ‘Birdman of India.’ The programme was held in association with WWF-India, Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), the Vulture Conservation and Breeding Centre, Rani (Assam), and the DBT Advanced Level Institutional Biotech Hub, Chaiduar College, in which more than 500 participants including students, teachers, media personnel, retired employees, and members of the public gathered to celebrate the diversity and ecological significance of avian life.

The event commenced with a plantation drive led by Bokul Gogoi, Managing Director of Aamar Bonanee and a renowned environmentalist, followed by a melodious inaugural song performed by Dishanta Deka, a first-semester student of Mass Media. In his welcome address, Dr Kishor Singh Rajput, Principal of Chaiduar College, extended warm greetings to all participants and emphasized the college’s ongoing commitment to environmental education. Coordinating the programme, Dr Mohini Mohan Borah, Head of the Department of Zoology and Organizing Secretary of the event, highlighted that National Bird Day is not only about observing birds but also about rekindling humanity’s bond with nature.

A major highlight of the celebration was the release of a short documentary prepared by the Department of Mass Media, Chaiduar College. The documentary, formally released by David Smith, Landscape Coordinator, Elephant Conservation, Brahmaputra Landscape, WWF-India (Tezpur Office), showcased the college’s bird diversity and its conservation initiatives.

Another key attraction was the introduction of an innovative concept-Chaiduar College Bird Restaurant Club. As part of this initiative, handmade bird nests and earthen feeders prepared by students were installed on selected trees across the campus, symbolizing the institution’s dedication to nurturing avian life and creating a bird-friendly environment. Participants also took part in a bird observation session guided by experts while an interaction session added a reflective and creative touch to the celebration. Students and guests also shared poems, songs, and personal reflections on their love for birds and the environment. A nature-themed puppet show led by Dr Binanda Boro, Head of the Department of ITEP, along with his students, captivated the audience with its educational yet playful portrayal of ecological themes.

The event also witnessed the release of the Chaiduar College magazine by Principal Dr Kishor Singh Rajput.

Also Read: Assam: 146 Bird Species Recorded in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve