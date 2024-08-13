National Chamber of Commerce urges CM for further reforms in business laws

TINSUKIA: Though the National Chamber of Commerce (NCC), Tinsukia hailed Assam Government’s decision to waive off GST demands to rise up to Rs 5 lakh in a recent Cabinet meeting, the NCC urged the Chief Minister for further reforms in business laws to encourage entrepreneurship. In a press meet at NCC Tinsukia premises on Monday, Surendra Agarwal president while expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister of Assam, said the waiver of GST demands will not only provide immediate financial relief but also inspire confidence among entrepreneurs, encouraging them to expand their ventures and invest in the growth of Assam. The NCC desired that the Electricity Duty Act 1964 which is obsolete be abolished as the traders generated their own for captive consumption by installing their own electricity generating equipment as the Government is unable to provide uninterrupted power supply. They also demanded abolition of the Assam Professions, Trades, Calling and Employment Taxation Act, 1947 that included Professional Tax when several states and UTs like Delhi, Haryana, Punjab etc abolished Professional Tax. It also requested the Government to consider all business houses to remain open 365 days with a provision that the employees are granted a weekly day off on rotational basis. The press meet was also addressed by Pawan Kr Agarwal chairman Taxation Committee.

During interaction, when media asked about the alleged evasion of GST by a section of traders in Tinsukia for not issuing proper receipts to the customers unless asked, they said that the accountants of the respective establishments maintain ‘all’ the sale records of the day and calculate the GST accordingly, which however failed to convince the media persons.

Also Read: Assam State AIDS Control Society Marks International Youth Day with HIV/AIDS Awareness Rally in Nagaon

Also watch: