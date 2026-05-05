National Democratic Alliance (NDA) sweeps Udalguri with resounding mandate in Assam polls

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The National Democratic Alliance delivered a sweeping performance in Udalguri district, clinching all four Assembly seats in the Assam Legislative Assembly Elections 2026, as results declared after the final round of counting confirmed a decisive mandate in favour of the alliance.

In the 46-Udalguri (ST) constituency, Rihan Daimari of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) registered a commanding victory, securing 76,800 votes. He defeated his nearest rival, Dipen Boro of the United People’s Party, Liberal (UPPL), who polled 49,246 votes, by a margin of 27,554 votes. The result underscores Daimari’s strong grassroots appeal and consolidates BPF’s influence in the region.

Similarly, in the 45-Bhergaon constituency, BPF candidate Maheswar Baro emerged victorious with 67,105 votes, defeating UPPL’s Nerswn Boro, who secured 29,308 votes. Baro’s winning margin of 37,797 votes reflects a decisive endorsement from the electorate. The NDA’s dominance extended further as seasoned BPF leader Charan Boro retained the 47-Mazbat seat for a third consecutive term. He secured an impressive 84,718 votes, defeating Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Priti Rekha Barla by a massive margin of 55,546 votes.

In 48-Tangla, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Bikan Chandra Deka marked a significant political milestone by entering the Assam Assembly for the first time. He secured 84,309 votes, defeating Congress candidate Rohit Pariga by a margin of 54,601 votes.

Official election data indicated robust voter participation across the district, with significant numbers of valid votes polled in all constituencies.

Celebrations erupted across Udalguri as NDA supporters marked the comprehensive victory with enthusiasm and optimism. Political observers view the outcome as a clear reflection of public confidence in the alliance’s leadership and its development agenda for the Bodoland Territorial Region.

Also Read: BJP’s Big Win in Assam: NDA Secures Landslide Victory as Opposition Heavyweights Suffer Major Defeats