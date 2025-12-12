National Deworming Day: Assam districts hold awareness drives, tablet distribution

CORRESPONDENTS

BONGAIGAON: The district launching ceremony of National Deworming Day (NDD) was held at North Bongaigaon High School in the presence of Assistant Commissioner Tutumani Kakati, Joint DHS Dr Balendra Narayan Deka, CM&HO (CD) Dr Gopal Chandra Ray, State Project Manager TA MNH Dr Vinit Kumar, DPM Karuna Brahma, DME Sangeeta Das, RBSK District Coordinator Pradip Das, DCM Jyotirmoy Mazumder, Headteacher Kanika Das, District Consultant MNH Dr Maleeni Goswami, and BRP Sewali Sharma, along with students and teachers. The event was organized by the District Health Society, Bongaigaon, and anchored by Pradip Das.

The programme began with the ceremonial lamp lighting by Assistant Commissioner Tutumani Kakati, joined by the Joint DHS and Chief Medical Officer. In his address, the Joint DHS stressed the importance of deworming for children's health. As a symbolic launch of NDD, Assistant Commissioner Tutumani Kakati administered an Albendazole tablet to a student. The programme concluded with enthusiastic participation from all dignitaries, teachers, and students.

KHERONI: National Deworming Day was marked across India on December 11, with widespread activities in Assam, including a district-level inauguration in West Karbi Anglong.

The event in West Karbi Anglong was formally launched by Dr Biren Chandra Timung, SDM & HO of Donkamokam Block Primary Health Centre (BPHC), at the BPHC auditorium in Donkamokam.

In his address, Dr Timung emphasized the vital role of health workers and parents in raising awareness about Soil-Transmitted Helminth (STH) infections. He stressed the importance of timely deworming to safeguard children and adolescents from parasitic diseases.

Dr Durgeshwar Ingti, Additional Chief Medical and Health Officer (CD & HO), who attended as the resource person, highlighted the need for improved hygiene practices to prevent worm infections. He called on all stakeholders to actively support the National Deworming Day campaign and ensure maximum participation.

Parallel activities were conducted at Baithalangso, Umpanai, and Zirikending Block Primary Health Centres.

As part of the initiative, free albendazole tablets are being distributed to children and adolescents aged 1 to 19 years through government, government-aided, and private schools, as well as Anganwadi centres.

