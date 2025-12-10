Rajnandinee Dutta’s Bharatanatyam Arangetram marks cultural evening in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Under the initiative of Natarajan Dance Academy & Research Centre, Bongaigaon, the Bharatanatyam Arangetram of Rajnandinee Dutta, disciple of internationally-acclaimed guru Abhisek Das, was held at Rabindra Bhawan on Saturday. This marked the second Arangetram of the academy.

The event witnessed the presence of several distinguished guests, including Padma Shri awardee Guru Ghanakanta Bora from Guwahati, Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Guru Anita Sharma, internationally-acclaimed Bharatanatyam exponent Guru Erika Ingrid Nandy, renowned Odissi guru Dr Anjana Mayee Saikia, eminent Kathak guru Bipul Das, noted musician of Bongaigaon Pandit Nandakishore Choudhury, and internationally-acclaimed Kathak dancer Rupa Rani Das Bora. MLA of Bongaigaon Diptimayee Choudhury, along with invited dance gurus and other dignitaries, also graced the occasion.

It has been reported that the guests highly praised Guru Abhisek Das’s teaching methodology as well as the performance of his disciple Rajnandinee, making the event a memorable cultural evening for Bongaigaon.

