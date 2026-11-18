Guwahati: GNRC Hospitals’ Sixmile unit in Guwahati observed National Epilepsy Day 2026 on Tuesday, November 17, by organizing an Academic Awareness Session on inherited epilepsies. The programme aimed to improve clinical understanding of genetic risk factors, address misconceptions about hereditary epilepsy and reduce the social stigma associated with the neurological condition.

GNRC Hospitals’ Sixmile unit organized the academic programme to address questions surrounding inherited epilepsies and improve awareness of genetic risk factors.

The session focused on the relationship between family history and the possibility of epilepsy in future generations. It also sought to address misconceptions that contribute to the social stigma surrounding the condition.

National Epilepsy Day is observed annually across India on November 17 to promote awareness, challenge myths and encourage early medical intervention.

The keynote academic lecture was delivered by Dr. Haseeb Hassan, a neurologist at GNRC Hospitals. Dr. Hassan holds an MBBS, MD in General Medicine, DM in Neurology and PDF in Epilepsy. His lecture was titled, "Inherited Epilepsies: Does a Positive Family History Mean Epilepsy in Progeny?"

The topic addressed an important concern for families affected by epilepsy: whether a history of the condition automatically indicates that children or future generations will develop it.

GNRC Hospitals did not release verbatim remarks from the lecture in its official press note. The stated lecture title was the available description of the academic presentation.

The figures provided for the awareness campaign indicate that more than 7 lakh people in Northeast India live with epilepsy, including approximately 3 lakh in Assam.

At the national level, an estimated 10 million people in India are living with the condition.

The scale of the reported burden highlights the need for greater awareness, access to diagnosis and appropriate medical treatment, particularly in regions where the treatment gap remains a concern.

GNRC Hospitals also highlighted the effectiveness of medical intervention, stating that more than 70% of epilepsy cases can be controlled with timely diagnosis and proper medication.

According to the hospital, GNRC Hospitals has treated more than 31,000 epilepsy patients. Its 2026 awareness initiative at Sixmile follows awareness activities conducted in Dispur and Morigaon in 2025.

This year's academic session placed particular emphasis on inherited epilepsies, bringing attention to genetic risk factors and the questions families may have about hereditary transmission.

GNRC Hospitals called for greater public understanding and support for people living with epilepsy. The hospital's message read, "National Epilepsy Day: Break the Stigma. Spread Awareness. Support Every Journey. Epilepsy is treatable and not contagious."

The statement reinforced the campaign's focus on challenging social misconceptions and encouraging people to seek appropriate medical care.

Through its November 17 programme, GNRC Hospitals Sixmile highlighted the importance of understanding inherited epilepsies while promoting awareness that epilepsy is treatable and not contagious.