Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma approved a ₹15-crore first-phase construction plan for Zubeen Kshetra on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, marking the 53rd birth anniversary of late musician Zubeen Garg.

The permanent memorial will come up at Kamarkuchi in Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, with the tendering process expected to follow the approval.

The Assam government has approved ₹15 crore for the first phase of Zubeen Kshetra, a permanent memorial dedicated to Zubeen Garg, who passed away in September 2025.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the approval through an official statement in Assamese on Wednesday, coinciding with the singer's 53rd birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister described the memorial as a place where future generations could connect with the artist's life, creative contributions and cultural legacy.

In his statement, Sarma said, "On the birth anniversary of our beloved Zubeen today, I have approved the first phase of work for Zubeen Kshetra. Generation after generation will be able to feel Zubeen's presence through Zubeen Kshetra, become familiar with his creative works and carry the fragrance of his artistic legacy in their hearts as they move forward."

The approval marks the next step towards establishing a permanent tribute to the late Assamese musician.

Zubeen Kshetra is planned at Kamarkuchi in Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, Assam.

According to the project details, the memorial site comprises 10 bighas and one katha of government land transferred at Sonapur. The Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Assam, is the custodian of the allotted memorial land.

The Public Works Department (PWD), Assam, will oversee construction and engineering work at the site. The government had previously sanctioned ₹3.1975 crore during the 2025–26 financial year for constructing a permanent boundary wall.

The memorial project faced delays following a dispute involving two bighas of land at the proposed Sonapur site.

According to the project background, the Assam Cabinet resolved the issue through a land-swap arrangement involving an alternative two-bigha plot in Chandrapur. The settlement addressed the boundary dispute and helped clear the way for the memorial's construction.

Earlier in November 2026, the State-Level Expert Committee also submitted its final blueprint for Zubeen Kshetra. The committee includes Garima Saikia Garg and other cultural figures who contributed to developing the memorial's proposed design.

With the first-phase allocation approved, the next step is the tendering process, which is expected to follow immediately after the government's decision.

The Public Works Department will oversee the site's construction and engineering activities.

The ₹15-crore approval follows the earlier boundary-wall sanction of ₹3.1975 crore in FY 2025–26. Together with the resolution of the land dispute and completion of the expert committee's blueprint, the latest decision moves the memorial project towards implementation.

The Chief Minister's announcement on Zubeen Garg's 53rd birth anniversary also sets out the government's stated vision for the memorial: preserving the musician's creative works and making his artistic legacy accessible to generations to come.