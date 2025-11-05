National Health Mission (NHM) employees’ protest continues for second day in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The statewide protest by National Health Mission (NHM) employees entered its second day on Tuesday, with the agitation intensifying in Bongaigaon. For the second consecutive day, hundreds of workers staged a sit-in outside the Joint Director’s Office, reiterating their long-pending demands for service-related benefits.

Despite no response yet from the authorities, protesting employees continued their demonstration with heightened determination. They alleged that both the State and Central governments had repeatedly ignored their nine-point charter of demands, which included gratuity, EPF, and pension facilities.

Throughout the day, the protest site witnessed slogans, placards, and solidarity messages from various sections of employees who asserted that they would not back down until concrete steps were initiated by the government.

Also Read: National Health Mission (NHM) employees join three-day sit-in strike in Kokrajhar