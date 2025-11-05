Bongaigaon University conducts academic & administrative audit to strengthen quality standards

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Bongaigaon University, recently upgraded to university status, conducted an academic and administrative audit on November 3 to evaluate the progress of its academic departments. Held on the university campus, the audit focused on curriculum implementation, student outcomes, faculty performance, research activities, and departmental best practices.

The audit team, led by Prof Mridul Hazarika, former Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University, and Prof Ratul Mahanta of Gauhati University, reviewed detailed departmental presentations and interacted with stakeholders. Prof Hazarika stressed the importance of regular audits in strengthening institutional quality, while Prof Mahanta highlighted the need for stronger extension activities for community engagement.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Taranee Deka said that such audits helped uphold a culture of accountability and drove innovation in academic practices. The initiative was coordinated by Dr Rahin Chandra Das, Director (i/c) IQAC, who noted that the exercise provides valuable insights for future planning and institutional growth.

The audit team appreciated the university’s efforts toward implementing NEP-2020, enhancing research, and introducing innovative teaching methods. The programme concluded with constructive recommendations aimed at further improving academic performance and interdisciplinary collaboration.

