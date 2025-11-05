National Health Mission (NHM) employees stage massive protest in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Amid mounting discontent over long-pending demands, National Health Mission (NHM) employees across Assam continued their statewide agitation, with workers in Sonitpur district staging a massive demonstration at Court Chariali, Tezpur, on Monday.

Hundreds of NHM staff gathered to press for equal pay for equal work, regularization of services, and implementation of pay scales with pay protection. The protestors, holding placards and raising slogans, accused the government of neglecting their long-standing grievances despite years of dedicated service.

Their key demands include the implementation of pay scales with protection as per the Supreme Court verdict (No. 213 of 2013), gratuity and pension benefits similar to regular government employees, and EPF and pension coverage (UPS/NPS) for all NHM staff. They also sought full salary or employment for the next of kin in case of death during service, a uniform leave policy with two years of Child Care Leave, and inclusion under MMLSAY or continuation of medical reimbursement benefits until implemented.

The agitators further called for a special recruitment drive to absorb long-serving NHM employees into the regular Health Department and urged the framing of a policy giving priority, age relaxation, and additional marks to NHM workers in future state health recruitments.

Protesters reiterated that NHM employees form the backbone of Assam's rural healthcare system and deserve job security, fair pay, and parity with permanent government staff, urging the state government to act without delay.

