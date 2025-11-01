Review meeting on 'Farmer Registration' held at Sonitpur DC office

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A review meeting on 'Farmer Registration' was held at the conference hall of the Sonitpur District Commissioner's Office, chaired by District Development Commissioner Lakhinandan Saharia and attended by Assistant District Commissioner (Agriculture) Jintu Bora.

During the meeting, Dipjyoti Das and Jyotishman Sarma, state-level Consultants of AgriStack under the Directorate of Agriculture, Assam, presented a detailed report on the ongoing progress of farmer registration across the district. They also outlined a field-level action plan to ensure 100% completion of the registration process within the stipulated time.

Dr Zakir Hussain, District Nodal Officer of AgriStack, informed that out of the targeted 42,605 farmers, registration for 22,728 farmers had already been completed. Plans have been made to complete the registration of the remaining 19,877 farmers at the earliest.

Also Read: Panchayat Election: Postal Ballot & EDC Cell Set Up at Sonitpur DC Office