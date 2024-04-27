National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau expresses concern for students’ community

JAMUGURIHAT: The National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau (NHRCCB), Assam express serious concern in a matter related to students community. In a press release, Nishant Thard, president of NHRCCB Assam said, in the realm of child safety, adherence to regulations governing school buses is not merely a recommendation but a paramount necessity. He stated that the Supreme Court of India, through Writ Petition Criminal No.136 of 2017 and Writ Petition (Civil) No.874 of 2017, has outlined specific guidelines aimed at safeguarding the well-being of students during their commute to and from school.

However, recent observations reveal a concerning trend of negligence among certain educational institutions in our region.

The NHRCCB said that it has been brought to the attention of the organization that some schools have been remiss in implementing crucial safety measures mandated by the court. These measures encompass a spectrum of requirements, ranging from the installation of GPS systems and CCTV cameras inside buses for ensuring that drivers possess valid licenses and maintaining adequately stocked first aid kits on board. Failure to uphold these standards not only violates legal mandates but also poses significant risks to the lives of our young students.

The lax enforcement of these regulations underscores the urgency for swift and decisive action by the State Transport Department. It is imperative that stringent measures be initiated to ensure compliance with the prescribed guidelines and hold accountable any entities found in violation. It will mitigate potential hazards and prioritize the safety and welfare of our children the president of National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau, stated a press release send to this correspondent by Mrinmay Kr. Nath, State Media Officer of the organization.

The NHRCCB, Assam implores all stakeholders, including educational institutions, transportation authorities, and regulatory bodies, to collaborate earnestly in upholding these regulations. The organization urge prompt and concerted efforts to address this critical issue for collective reaffirm of the commitment to child safety by diligently adhering to the rules and regulations set forth by the Supreme Court of India.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter awareness initiatives under SVEEP in Nalbari

Also Watch: